Mother charged with attempting to drown 3-year-old son

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago woman is accused of attempting to drown her 3-year-old son after first posting on social media the child was dead.

Celeste T. Christian is being held without bail on attempted murder charges as her son lies in a hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police say the boy’s father dropped him off at Christian’s home on Sunday. She allegedly told investigators she noticed he wet himself, put him in a bath and left him alone for about 10 minutes to check on her 2-year-old daughter. She found the toddler unresponsive when she returned.

After paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, a doctor told police the hospital received a call from an organ and tissue donor organization asking if the boy was there yet. The 21-year-old Christian was arrested after police learned of the social media posting announcing the boy’s death.