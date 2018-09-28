North St. Louis church repeatedly targeted by vandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A historic Wells-Goodfellow church is being targeted by vandals. Copper along with pieces of a century-old organ have gone missing without a trace.

This year thieves have broken into the historical church in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood eight times. That has forced Pastor Jimmy Vaughn to run his 60 member ministry out of a hotel. The thefts keep on coming as he makes repairs.

Vaughn is unsure if the effort is worth it if the cash he keeps using for renovations keeps getting stolen. What's next? The pastor isn't sure, but he's hopeful one day his ministry can one day be able to get back to its mission in a community in need of healing.

Bishop Vaughn plans to reach out to his alderman to try to get more security in the area.