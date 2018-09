Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Il. — This week the Scott Credit Union Pep Zone headed across the river into Illinois to Waterloo High School. The Bulldog spirit was roaring on homecoming weekend for Waterloo High.

The Bulldogs of Waterloo High School were flipping out for this week's Pep Zone report. The football team carried FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier in and the crowd went crazy. The Bulldogs showed up big for a Pep Zone celebration before a huge home Friday night football game.