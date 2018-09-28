× Police identify victim, suspect in Cape Girardeau death

Police have identified a man who they say killed a Cape Girardeau man before taking a woman hostage and then killing himself.

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Frinbrinzo Boyd fatally shot 35-year-old Brian Clemons Wednesday at a home in rural Cape Girardeau County.

The Southeast Missourian reports investigators determined Boyd had gone to the home where Clemons and a woman were sleeping. After shooting Clemons, Boyd took the woman hostage and fled to a motel in Marston.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that officers spoke with Boyd but he eventually shot himself.

The woman, whose name was not released, was not injured. Police say Boyd and Clemons were at some point romantically involved with the woman and the men had argued previously.