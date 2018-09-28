Poplar Street Bridge work causes downtown closures this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Major road closure this weekend for drivers headed downtown and across the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois for repair work.

Starting at Jefferson Avenue stretching all the way to Illinois Route 3 all of the eastbound lanes of I-64 will be closed.

Several of the access ramps onto the interstate will also be closed, including the ramp from eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 onto eastbound 64.

According to IDOT the closures, scheduled to coincide with the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge shutdown, are needed for pavement repair, joint replacement and bridge work.

The ramp and lane closures are scheduled to start at 7p.m. Friday and will reopen by 6a.m. Monday, October1.