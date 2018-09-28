Rappel down a St. Louis building for the Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A one-of-a-kind charity event had a couple of reporters rappelling down the side of the Hyatt Hotel in downtown St. Louis Friday afternoon. This is the 10th "Over the Edge" fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri. It raises about $80,000 to help cover costs for athletes who are having their state games this weekend.

When I emceed the Special Olympics Missouri dinner gala earlier in September the event's oldest rappeller, 74-year-old Mary Koeller, challenged me to step up and conquer my fears - like these athletes do every day.

Koeller was right! It was spectacular. The main event is Saturday from 8am to 5pm. There are still openings but you have to raise a minimum of $1,000. It's about a 90-minute process and you have to go through training.