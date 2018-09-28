Song of the Day – Fleetwood Mac

They’re back! Fleetwood Mac, now minus Lindsey Buckingham but including new members, Neil Finn & Mike Campbell are coming to the Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 20!

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward within Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound,” said Mick Fleetwood.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, September 28th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.