ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis City is lifting its residency requirement to help recruit officers to the department. But, it only applies to the next 50 recruits.

Beginning December 1st, the Civil Service Commission will issue waivers to qualified new recruits living outside city limits.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says the department is still down 130 to 150 officers and notes this change is an issue of public safety.

She says waiving the residency requirement will help broaden recruiting efforts.