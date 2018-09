Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Butterfly Dreams Pageant builds confidence, friendships, and pride. They provide opportunities for individuals with significant intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to learn life skills and build pride in a nurturing environment.

The Illinois pageant is October 6th in Fairview Heights and the Missouri pageant is November 10th at Desmet High School. More information: www.butterflydreams.org