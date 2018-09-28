This driver needed a flux capacitor to travel 88mph in a work zone

COLLINSVILLE, Il. — Here is a funny Facebook post from the Illinois State Police In Collinsville.
“Happy Friday for those of you who work Monday- Friday.
Albeit, it’s not a happy Friday everyone.
This driver proceeded through a marked 55mph construction zone at 88mph. (Workers present)
Unless you have a DeLorean with a flux capacitor, able to produce 1.21 gigawatts of electricity, you are not going to be able to go back in time to slow down.
Please drive safely, and obey the speed limit, especially in construction zones. Lives depend on it !!”