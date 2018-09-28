TKO: Retiring KTVI/KPLR General Manager Spencer Koch

In tonight's TKO - The Kilcoyne Opinion, Martin salutes KTVI/KPLR General Manager Spencer Koch. The longtime leader of the two St. Louis TV stations is retiring on Friday, September 28, 2018. Martin thanks Spencer for his leadership of 23 plus years.