Truck driver charged in hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old

An Illinois truck driver has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old girl as she crossed a road to board a school bus in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that 49-year-old Lance Lee, of DeKalb, Illinois, was charged Thursday with one count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of Destiny Chambers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the tractor-trailer Lee was driving hit Destiny earlier in the day in Joplin, Missouri. No attorney is listed for Lee in online court records.

Joplin Schools’ spokeswoman Sarah Mwangi says students who were on the bus at the time were either picked up by parents at the scene or taken to school and then picked up by parents.