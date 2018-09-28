Unlicensed massage therapist faces sexual abuse charge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A former Missouri chiropractor who advertised himself as a massage therapist on Facebook is facing charges of sexual abuse.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 67-year-old Karl Swope hasn’t been arrested on the misdemeanor sexual abuse charges filed against him this week in Boone County.

A probable cause statement shows that the victim visited Swope’s Columbia home in April for neck and shoulder pain. The woman told police that Swope inappropriately touched her during a massage and made her feel very uncomfortable.

Columbia Det. Patrick Corcoran says Rolla police informed them that Swope has been accused of similar behavior in the past.

The Board of Therapeutic Massage accused Swope in August of inappropriately touching three women and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Court documents don’t list Swope’s attorney.