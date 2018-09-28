Visit the world’s largest bounce house at the Chesterfield Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Big Bounce America Tour is all set up at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex. The Guinness World Record Holder for the world’s largest bounce house is in the area this weekend.

This inflatable structure is not your typical bounce house. There is an inflatable castle, obstacle course, basketball courts, and a giant slide into a ball pit. A DJ is located on a stage at the center of the bounce house. There will be a music, lights, and blasts of confetti. It’s a burst of energy, excitement, and fun unlike any other.

Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex

Fields A1/A2, 17925 N. Outer 40 Rd.

Chesterfield, MO 63005