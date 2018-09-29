New cookie cafe opening in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tami Hardin, co owner of Baked!, and Angie Kitko, a consultant from Baked!, are at the studio Saturday morning talking all about their amazing cookies.

This new cookie cafe is opening in St. Charles, Mo. and has some of the most unique recipes for cookies, salads, soups and drinks.

Baked!'s grand opening will be on Saturday, October 13 at 3:00 p.m.

They will have samples, door prizes and a raffle for gift cards.

Baked!

4504 Central School Rd,

Saint Charles, MO 63304

For more information, visit their Facebook page at http://Facebook.com/GetBakedSTLComeGetBaked.com or their website, www.comegetbaked.com