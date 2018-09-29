New Life Evangelistic Center holds rally in effort to reopen homeless shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As the weather starts to get colder the question of where St. Louis’ homeless population should turn to becomes more desperate.

The New Life Evangelistic Center is continuing its fight to re-open their overnight homeless shelter downtown almost a year and a half after the program was shut down.

Saturday, they had a rally where they handed out meals, Metro passes, and clothing to people in need. Organizers say this time of year the homeless population really needs socks and jackets as temperatures start to drop especially overnight. The New Life Business Center in Overland can still help people who need financial aid, rental assistance, utilities assistance or transportation. But for now, New Life is trying to help find emergency shelter for women and children. This comes as the organization continues to fight the issue legally after their permits for an overnight shelter were a pulled by the city of St. Louis.

The downtown location still continues street by giving out sandwiches, water, and blankets to those in need.