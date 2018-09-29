Police searching for triple shooting suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police were still looking for a shooter Saturday morning after a teenage girl and two males were shot late Friday night in south St. Louis.

The shooting involved two locations almost a mile apart.

St. Louis Police said someone called for help at about 10 p.m. Friday. Officers and paramedics rushed to South Grand Boulevard near Itaska Street.

They found one male shot in the stomach and back. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the backside.

First responders found another man several blocks away on Meramec Street and South 38th Street. That victim was shot in the lower back.

Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Investigators are still looking for the shooter.