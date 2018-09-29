× Rauner, Madigan urge Senate to order FBI probe of Kavanaugh

Illinois leaders of both parties are urging the U.S. Senate to delay a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and ask the FBI to investigate a charge of sexual assault against him.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner said on WBEZ Chicago Friday that Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations “are very serious and seem very credible.” Ford claims Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers 35 years ago.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is also state Democratic Party chairman. He called Kavanaugh’s denial “belligerent” and says it “confirms the concerns” Democrats have about Kavanaugh’s judicial fitness.

The Judiciary Committee advanced Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Senate floor Friday 11-10. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois voted “no.”

The American and Chicago Bar Associations also are urging an FBI investigation .