St. Louis FC poised for playoff run, as interest MLS soccer stadium rebounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO - St. Louis could get another shot at major league soccer. This comes as the St. Louis FC gears up for playoffs.

This is the fourth season for the St. Louis Football Club and there’s a strong chance they could make the playoffs this season.

If they do, this will be the first time they make it.

This comes as state and St. Louis City officials are talking Major League Soccer league once again. Recently, voters shot down a ballot measure that would have helped fund a stadium downtown and soccer fans are excited by the renewed interest.