Learn how to make Spicy Chorizo Pizza from California Pizza Kitchen

ST. LOUIS - October is National Pizza Month and California Pizza Kitchen is at the studio making award winning Spicy Chorizo Pizza!

California Pizza Kitchen is about to roll out a few new menu items this month, including their annual CPK Pizza Chef of the Year`s winning pizza creation, the Spicy Chorizo Pizza.

Available for a limited-time only, it features Mexican chorizo with a house made guajillo pepper sauce, roasted poblanos, onions, quesadilla cheese, topped with fresh avocado, and cilantro.

Some of their other menu items include:

Pumpkin Cheesecake - A creamy pumpkin cheesecake over a layer of classic New York cheesecake, on a buttery graham cracker crust.

Sugar Plum Sangria - A sweet blend of red wine, Captain Morgan® Spiced Rum, St. Germain Elderflower, cranberry juice, and lemonade with hints of stone fruit topped with a little bubbly.

Grilled Steak Salad - Juicy warm steak served over chopped lettuce and arugula, Nueske's® Applewood smoked bacon, jicama, red cabbage, charred red onion petals, tomatoes, and Gorgonzola cheese, tossed in a blue cheese dressing.

Sonoma Grilled Chicken Flatbread - Marinated red grapes roasted in our hearth oven with grilled chicken, double cream brie, caramelized onions, parmesan and fresh wild arugula.

Shanghai Power Bowl - Seared shrimp with black heirloom rice, baby broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrots and watermelon radish, served warm in our housemade shanghai sauce.

Woodford Old Fashioned - A smoky concoction of Woodford Reserve® bourbon, Cointreau® elixir infused with espresso beans, bitters, and spiced tart cherry.

New members that register for CPK Rewards™ throughout the month of October will receive an offer for $10 off their next food and beverage purchase of $40 or more. *

To learn more visit: cpk.com/nationalpizzamonth