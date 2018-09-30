× Major hazmat situation shuts down Highway 61 in Pike County, Mo.

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – The Pike County Fire Department reports a major hazmat situation on Highway 61.

A tractor trailer carrying hazardous material overturned in the northbound lanes and they want to advise motorists to avoid the area. The highway is shut down north of Troy, Mo., between Eolia, Mo. and Bowling Green, Mo.

There are no reports of injuries.

Hazmat crews from St. Charles County, Hannibal, Mo. and Lincoln County are on the scene.