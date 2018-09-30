Metro security officers can’t communicate with St. Louis city and county police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A huge security problem on the Metro transit system. Metro officers can’t communicate with St. Louis or St. Louis County Police.

St. Louis County Police changed its police radio system.

The head of Bi-State Development says that caused problems with Metro Security that includes the MetroLink and Metro buses.

Metro Security cannot call on the police radio because of frequency issues. If they need police help they have to call on the phone something akin to calling 911.

County Police Chief John Belmar says they had to change their radio set up because there was too much interference on the former system, a lot of it coming from non-Police sources.

Chief Belmar says his department is working on straightening out the issue with Metro but gave no timetable when the problem would be fixed.