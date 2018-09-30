× Police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who stole credit cards from an unsecured locker at the Chesterfield Athletic Club.

Police say the man in the grey shirt stole the cards and then the suspect in the white shirt used the cards to make thousands of dollars in purchases at the Best Buy and Office Max in Chesterfield.

If you have any information, please contact the Chesterfield Police at 636-537-3000.