Professional development experience for those who want to help expand kids’ minds

ST. LOUIS- Alex Stallings, Community Engagement Manager for Early Education at Nine Network of Public Media, is at the studio to tells us about the upcoming PBS KIDS Edcamp.

Stallings wants to work on community education, education and engagement. She currently works on behalf of our littlest learners on ways public media can enrich their journeys from cradle to classroom.

The PBS KIDS Edcamp is a unique professional development experience for those who care for the minds of the future. It is made available to participants at no charge.

PBS KIDS Edcamp for Early Educators

Nine Network of Public Media

Grand Center

Saturday, October 13th

8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

3655 Olive Street

St. Louis, MO 63108

For more information, visit http://www.ninenet.org/events/.