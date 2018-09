Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Elizabeth Loden, a local artist, is at the studio Sunday talking about the artwork she has done to memorialize the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that happened almost a year ago.

This week, 58 artists from around the world will be bringing their artwork to Las Vegas for an exhibit and reception for the families of the victims. Elizabeth is one of those 58 artists and wants her artwork to speak to the community and those affected by the disaster.