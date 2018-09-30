× Standoff in South County ends peacefully

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Around 9:45 pm Sunday night, a standoff between a St. Louis County Tactical unit and man barricaded in a home came to a peaceful end.

County police were summoned to a home in the 3300 block of Braircourt Drive early Sunday evening.

Police have not said what caused the incident but are still on scene investigating.

A Fox 2 photographer on scene did see a man being lead from the home and put into a police vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.