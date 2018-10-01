Win Tickets To Eureka Scarecrow Festival

Eureka comes alive the entire month of October with nearly 200 colorful and artistic scarecrows posing regally in front of businesses, churches, schools and private homes. These are not your ordinary scarecrows! Each one is a work of art! There’s something for everyone going on in Eureka this month. Check out the fun at EurekaScareCrowFestival.com

Calendar of Eureka Events in October:

1st – Scarecrows Appear

6th – Photo Scavenger Hunt

6th – Wicked Witches @ Brookdale Farms

6th & 7th – MRA Scarecrow Nationals & Mud Drag @ Brookdale Farms

12th – Witches & Warlocks on Central

13th – Harvest Moon Run

20th – Car Show sponsored by Scoreboard Automotive

20th – Pub Crawl

26th – Masquerade Ball

27th – Lil’ Monster’s Halloween Parade

27th – Realty Executives Trunk or Treat

