Win Tickets To Eureka Scarecrow Festival

Eureka comes alive the entire month of October with nearly 200 colorful and artistic scarecrows posing regally in front of businesses, churches, schools and private homes. These are not your ordinary scarecrows! Each one is a work of art! There’s something for everyone going on in Eureka this month. Check out the fun at EurekaScareCrowFestival.com
Register to win a huge prize package from the City of Eureka including:
- Family Four pack of tickets to the Brookdale Farms Corn Maze
- Four tickets to Red’s Corn Maze Massacre
- Four tickets to Fright Fest at Six Flags
- Two tickets to the Masquerade Ball
- Overnight stay at Holiday Inn Six Flags
Calendar of Eureka Events in October:
1st – Scarecrows Appear
6th – Photo Scavenger Hunt
6th – Wicked Witches @ Brookdale Farms
6th & 7th – MRA Scarecrow Nationals & Mud Drag @ Brookdale Farms
12th – Witches & Warlocks on Central
13th – Harvest Moon Run
20th – Car Show sponsored by Scoreboard Automotive
20th – Pub Crawl
26th – Masquerade Ball
27th – Lil’ Monster’s Halloween Parade
27th – Realty Executives Trunk or Treat
Visit www.eurekascarecrowfestival.com for ticket details and more!
Facebook and Instagram: #EurekaScarecrowFestival