3-year construction project begins on I-44 in Fenton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - Monday night crews with MoDOT closed the right-hand lane on I-44 between the areas of 270 and Bowles. The lane will remain closed for the next three years for the construction project.

Photos of the I-44 at I-270 bridges over the Meramec River show areas that have cracks, are rusted and are crumbling.

MoDOT said the project will include replacing bridges and also improving ramps. It will replace both the westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges in Fenton that run over the Meramec River.

MoDOT said drivers should expect greater congestion with the lane closure, especially during the evening rush.

In addition, the eastbound 44 bridge to eastbound Watson Road will be replaced and the westbound Watson Road one to westbound 44.

MoDOT staff said drivers will still be able to get to the Soccer Park exit from the westbound 44 exit.