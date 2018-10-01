ST. LOUIS -During October nearly 200 artistic scarecrows will be posing in front of Eureka businesses, churches, schools and private homes. The Director of Economic Development for Eureka, Julie Wood, and the owner of Brookdale Farms, Jerry Kirk, talk about the festivities that will be happening for the 6th Annual Eureka Scarecrow Festival.
Calendar of Events
- October 1st: Scarecrows Appear
- October 6th: Photo Scavenger Hunt 2-4pm
- October 6th: Wicked Witches @ Brookdale Farms 6:00-10:30pm
- October 6th & 7th: MRA Scarecrow Nationals Mud Drag @ Brookdale Farms 10am-6pm
- October 12th: Witches & Warlocks on Central 6:30pm
- October 13th: Harvest Moon Run 5:30 pm
- October 20th: Car Show sponsored by Scoreboard Automotive 9am
- October 20th: Pub Crawl 4pm-7pm
- October 26th: Masquerade Ball 6:30pm
- October 27th: Lil` Monster`s Halloween Parade 1:30pm
- October 27th: Realty Executives Trunk or Treat 2-5pm
For more information or to vote for your favorite scarecrows, visit: www.EurekaScarecrowFestival.com