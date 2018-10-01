Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -During October nearly 200 artistic scarecrows will be posing in front of Eureka businesses, churches, schools and private homes. The Director of Economic Development for Eureka, Julie Wood, and the owner of Brookdale Farms, Jerry Kirk, talk about the festivities that will be happening for the 6th Annual Eureka Scarecrow Festival.

Calendar of Events

October 1st: Scarecrows Appear

October 6th: Photo Scavenger Hunt 2-4pm

October 6th: Wicked Witches @ Brookdale Farms 6:00-10:30pm

October 6th & 7th: MRA Scarecrow Nationals Mud Drag @ Brookdale Farms 10am-6pm

October 12th: Witches & Warlocks on Central 6:30pm

October 13th: Harvest Moon Run 5:30 pm

October 20th: Car Show sponsored by Scoreboard Automotive 9am

October 20th: Pub Crawl 4pm-7pm

October 26th: Masquerade Ball 6:30pm

October 27th: Lil` Monster`s Halloween Parade 1:30pm

October 27th: Realty Executives Trunk or Treat 2-5pm

For more information or to vote for your favorite scarecrows, visit: www.EurekaScarecrowFestival.com