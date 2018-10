Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- If you have the new iPhone you might have noticed your pictures look a little different.

Owners of the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max claim their gadgets are enhancing their selfies. On the front-facing "selfie" camera the device is giving their faces a smoother look.

Apple says the embedded enhancements remove the grainy look to photos especially in darker environments and apparently you can't turn off the smoothing feature.