Ballwin police help free coyote caught in soccer net

BALLWIN, Mo – Police were called to Selvidge Middle School after a coyote was found caught in a soccer net last week. They posted this Facebook status update about the incident:

“A coyote was found to be caught in one of the soccer nets. Mr. Wile E. Coyote was not overly cooperative during the investigation, but kept mumbling something about his ACME net failing him. He was released from the net by Wildlife Rescue, and given a ride to a different location. We did not receive any reports about a roadrunner in the area.”