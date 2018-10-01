Barnes-Jewish Hospital offers free flu shots to the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Changes in the weather mean not only the start of the fall season but also the beginning of flu season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized with flu-related complications each year. And the single best way to protect against the flu is for families to get vaccinated each year.

For the 15th consecutive year, beginning Monday, October 1 Barnes-Jewish Hospital will provide seasonal flu shots at several Barnes-Jewish locations while supplies last.

City of St. Louis

Monday, Oct. 1 - Wednesday, Oct. 3

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, main floor lobby

1 Barnes-Jewish Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the Plaza Garage for $2/hr.

Monday, Oct. 1 - Wednesday, Oct. 3

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Center for Advanced Medicine, 3rd-floor lobby

4921 Parkview Place

St. Louis, MO 63110

South St. Louis County Siteman Cancer Center - South County

Saturday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

5225 MidAmerica Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63129

Parking is available free on-site.

West St. Louis County Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

Sunday, Oct. 7

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Medical Office Building 2

10 Barnes West Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Parking is available free on-site.

North St. Louis County Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital and Christian Hospital Atrium - Detrick Building

Sunday, Oct. 14

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

11133 Dunn Road

St. Louis, MO 63136