WARRENTON, Mo. - There is a massive cleanup effort for a Waffle House in Warrenton Monday mornig.

Kyle Board a FOX 2 viewer tells us a truck crashed into this waffle house off North State Highway 47 just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

There is no word if the truck driver suffered any injuries or the cause of the crash.

FOX 2 has reached out to the Waffle House and Warrenton police, but have not received a response.