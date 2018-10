× Chipotle launches new loyalty program

ST. LOUIS – Its time for the Chipotle lovers to rejoice. The fresh-mex joint is introducing a loyalty program.

Chipotle Rewards goes live in three cities October 1; Kansas City, Phoenix and Columbus and will roll out nationwide next year.

Enrollees will earn 15 points for every dollar they spend when ordering online or through the app.

Those who order in person will earn ten points for every dollar spent.

A free entree requires 1250 points.