Dozens of stores commit to fight ‘Black Friday Creep’ by observing Thanksgiving holiday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Shoppers love a deal. But that love might not be unconditional. As more retailers open their doors on Thanksgiving to kick off Black Friday sales, some shoppers are saying enough is enough. It seems that the retailers are listening.

More stores are bucking the trend of opening early for more Black Friday sales. There are 60 stores say they’ll be closed to observe Thanksgiving. Not only does giving the holiday off mean workers get to spend the day with their families, it also allows stores more time to get ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

The website BestBlackFriday.com is reporting that 60 stores have committed to staying closed on Thanksgiving day. They tell FOX 2 that, “We have never had this many confirmations in early October, and we are expecting the list to grow to over 100 national and well-known regional stores by Thanksgiving Day.”

