Dozens of stores commit to fight ‘Black Friday Creep’ by observing Thanksgiving holiday
ST. LOUIS, MO — Shoppers love a deal. But that love might not be unconditional. As more retailers open their doors on Thanksgiving to kick off Black Friday sales, some shoppers are saying enough is enough. It seems that the retailers are listening.
More stores are bucking the trend of opening early for more Black Friday sales. There are 60 stores say they’ll be closed to observe Thanksgiving. Not only does giving the holiday off mean workers get to spend the day with their families, it also allows stores more time to get ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
The website BestBlackFriday.com is reporting that 60 stores have committed to staying closed on Thanksgiving day. They tell FOX 2 that, “We have never had this many confirmations in early October, and we are expecting the list to grow to over 100 national and well-known regional stores by Thanksgiving Day.”
See the full list here:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine