Firecracker Pizza & Beer celebrating National Pizza Month

Posted 2:04 pm, October 1, 2018, by , Updated at 02:03PM, October 1, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- It is National Pizza Month. Atomic Cowboy owner Chip Schloss talks about some of the amazing offers from Firecracker Pizza & Beer.

Menu items include:

  • Jumbo 'Pizza Flight'- topped 3 ways
  • Boom Sticks- dynamite shaped rolled up pizza...with tasty stuff inside.
  • Pizza- Enticing global culinary-inspired scratch kitchen toppings on a house made medium thin crust with crispy red chili oil brushed edges.
  • Beer - 66 TAPS
  • Cocktails

Firecracker Pizza & Beer

4130 Manchester Avenue

St. Louis, MO  63110

For more information, visit: https://firecrackerpizza.com

 