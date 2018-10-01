Firecracker Pizza & Beer celebrating National Pizza Month

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- It is National Pizza Month. Atomic Cowboy owner Chip Schloss talks about some of the amazing offers from Firecracker Pizza & Beer.
Menu items include:
- Jumbo 'Pizza Flight'- topped 3 ways
- Boom Sticks- dynamite shaped rolled up pizza...with tasty stuff inside.
- Pizza- Enticing global culinary-inspired scratch kitchen toppings on a house made medium thin crust with crispy red chili oil brushed edges.
- Beer - 66 TAPS
- Cocktails
Firecracker Pizza & Beer
4130 Manchester Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
For more information, visit: https://firecrackerpizza.com