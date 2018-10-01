× Flight to St. Louis diverted after report of smoke in cockpit

ST. LOUIS, MO — A flight coming from Detroit to St. Louis was diverted to Indianapolis. There was a report of an odor of smoke in the cockpit.

Delta flight 2848 landed in Indianapolis safely. The plane is expected to land in St. Louis Monday evening.

Delta issued this statement after an inquiry by FOX 2: “Maintenance personnel are evaluating the aircraft. While safety is always our top priority, Delta apologizes to customers for this travel delay.”