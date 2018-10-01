Help save a pup with a pint of ‘Uncaged Ale’

ST. LOUIS - Stephen Hale, an ambassador brewer at Schlafly, and Jeremy King, the top dog at The Watering Bowl, are at the station Monday talking about how they are teaming up to make 'Uncaged Ale'.
The Watering Bowl is a local doggy daycare and their goal with Schlafly is to benefit their four-legged friends at the APA(Animal Protective Association) of Missouri.
The 'Uncaged Ale' is currently available at Schlafly Bottleworks, Schlafly Tap Room and other establishments throughout the area. Each pint you get will help out a pup.
The Watering Bowl will soon open its 4th location in St. Peters.
The Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust St,
St. Louis, MO 63103
Schlafly Bottleworks
7260 Southwest Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63143