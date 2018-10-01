Help save a pup with a pint of ‘Uncaged Ale’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stephen Hale, an ambassador brewer at Schlafly, and Jeremy King, the top dog at The Watering Bowl, are at the station Monday talking about how they are teaming up to make 'Uncaged Ale'.

The Watering Bowl is a local doggy daycare and their goal with Schlafly is to benefit their four-legged friends at the APA(Animal Protective Association) of Missouri.

The 'Uncaged Ale' is currently available at Schlafly Bottleworks, Schlafly Tap Room and other establishments throughout the area. Each pint you get will help out a pup.

The Watering Bowl will soon open its 4th location in St. Peters.

The Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust St,

St. Louis, MO 63103

Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63143

www.apamo.org

www.schlafly.com

www.thewateringbowl.com