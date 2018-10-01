John O’Hurley shares his role in the fight to end epilepsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- John O'Hurley, award-winning actor, and Philip Gattone, President and CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation, talk about their efforts to help end epilepsy.

John O'Hurley is best known for his roles in "Seinfeld", "Family Feud", "The X-Files", and many more movies and TV shows. He is also new to the Broadway stage as he is about to star in the upcoming musical "Chicago". Not only does John have a passion for the theater but he cares deeply about the Epilepsy Foundation.

Philip Gattone speaks about the personal effects Epilepsy has taken on his family and the foundation's role in helping find a cure for this condition that affects so many people.

For more information, visit: endepilepsy.org