Judge raises concern about Missouri voter photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A judge hearing a challenge to a Missouri voter photo identification law is raising concerns about a sworn statement that people can sign to vote if they don’t have photo IDs.

Judge Richard Callahan questioned attorneys Monday during closing arguments in a lawsuit seeking to strike down the 2016 law.

Callahan said he would likely issue a ruling next week and noted he has authority to uphold the bulk of the law while rejecting parts of it.

The Missouri law allows people lacking government-issued photo IDs to cast regular ballots if they sign sworn statements saying they don’t have a photo ID, understand they can get one for free from the state and acknowledging that a photo ID is required to vote.

Callahan said the sworn statement appears inaccurate.