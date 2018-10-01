× Missing Illinois woman last seen with baby Thursday

MENARD COUNTY, Il. – Police are asking the public to help find a missing woman and her 1-year-old daughter. Police say Tiana Mullen was last seen with her daughter in Greenview, Illinois Thursday.

A missing person bulletin says her phone has been turned off. There is no social media or bank activity since her disappearance.

Mullen is described as a mixed African American and Caucasian woman, 5’4″, 190lbs, with dark brown eyes and hair. She was wearing a denim shirt with a flannel back, black leggings and short boots. She has a tattoo on her back left shoulder blade.

Mullen is driving a silver 2012 Chevrolet Impala with the Illinois license plate of ZY73095.

Do you have any information? Call the Greenview Police Department at 217-968-5314 or 217-632-2273.