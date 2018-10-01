MoDOT to close I-44 lane in Fenton area on for three years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - A major MoDOT road construction project starting Monday, October 1 means one lane on a busy highway will be closed for the next three years.

The project includes replacing bridges and making ramp improvements. MoDOT says this project is going to replace the westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges over the Meramec River in the Fenton area.

The bridge from eastbound 44 to eastbound Watson Road will also be replaced as will the bridge from westbound Waston road to westbound 44.

The three-year-long project will also make improvements to the ramps between 270 and 44. MoDOT says access from Watson Road as well as 270 north and south to 44 west will shift but will not change during this portion of the project. Drivers will also still be able to access the Soccer Park exit from westbound 44.

MoDOT does expect greater congestion with this lane closure, especially during the evening commute.