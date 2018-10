Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the FCC will do their first test of an alert system that lets the president communicate with the public in the event of a national emergency via their cellphones.

This is only a test and it will happen precisely at 1:18 central standard time on Wednesday, Oct 3 and will be conducted by the wireless emergency alert system.

Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies discusses why this system is being implemented and what to expect.