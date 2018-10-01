Police chase from St. Ann ends in St. Louis city crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A police chase from St. Louis County has ended in a crash in the city of St. Louis. An officer from St. Ann appears to have followed a suspect during a high-speed pursuit on I-70. The chase ended in a crash on North Florissant and St. Louis Avenue. The location is two blocks west of Crown Candy Kitchen.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. The amount of people injured is not known at this time.

According to St. Ann's police chief the suspect was known to be armed and dangerous and has fled from police before. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

First responders are on the scene. Police, ambulance and fire workers are clearing the area of debris and helping people seek medical assistance. One person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

It is not clear what started the police pursuit. This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.