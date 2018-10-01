× Hazmat team investigates suspicious debris at south St. Louis County Home Depot

MEHLVILLE, MO — Suspicious debris has been reported at the Home Depot in south St. Louis County.

The Bomb and Arson team were assigned to investigate the situation at the store located in the 7400 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard. There does not appear to be an explosive device.

This appears to be a HAZMAT situation. The Mehlville Fire Department is handling the investigation.

