ST. LOUIS - A vacant house fire kept fire crews busy early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Euclid Ave at Enright around 2 a.m. Monday.

Crews put out the fire, but it rekindled a few hours later.

Firefighters returned to the scene just after4 a.m. Monday and knocked down the fire once again.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.