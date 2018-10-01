× Wendy’s welcomes fall season with free salad

ST. LOUIS – The free burger deal at Wendy’s is over but now there’s a new freebie on the menu. The fast-food restaurant is giving away salads all this week.

With the wendy’s mobile app and any other purchase, you can get a half-size Harvest Chicken Salad. The deal is going on through October 7.

The new salad is the chain’s first fall salad and features apples, brown sugar walnuts, feta cheese, smoked bacon, warm grilled all-white meat chicken breast and apple cider vinaigrette.

For a limited time, Wendy’s is also selling small Frosty treats for 50 cents.