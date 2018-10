Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND, Il. — The 15th annual "Art in the Park" is set to return next weekend in Highland, Il. The event will be held on October 12 through the 14 Lindendale Park.

Nicole Shanks is on the Highlights Arts Council and is also a featured artist at this year's event. She joins the show to give a sneak peak.

For more information on the 15th annual "Art in the Park" event visit www.highlandartscouncil.org.