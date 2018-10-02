Communities host National Night Out, meet police, EMS and firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, Ill. - People in communities all around the St. Louis area and nationwide will take part in the annual National Night Out.

The event is held either on the first Tuesday of August or October. National Night Out is all about communities taking a stand against crime. The national theme is Give Neighborhood Crime and Drugs A Going Away Party.

Some 16,000 communities and around 38 million people participate in National Night Out. People host block parties, festivals, and cookouts where police interact with citizens in positive environments.

The hope is that the events can help fight crime by developing strong relationships between first responders and citizens. Events are happening in many communities on both sides of the river in our area.

In the city of St. Louis there is an event from 5-8 p.m. in the 4200 and 4300 blocks of Delmar. It starts at the Galilee Baptist Church and will go from there.

In Ferguson, people will gather from 4-7 p.m. on West Florissant in Sam`s Meat Market parking lot. Over in O`Fallon, Illinois, there will plenty of fun at the City Park from 6-8 p.m.

Creve Coeur will also be celebrating from 6-8 p.m., and activities are taking place in St. Peters from 4-8 p.m. FOX 2 is told that in Ellisville events are taking place in some 10 different neighborhoods from 6-9 p.m.