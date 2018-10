Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - Eureka Firefighters are supporting families fighting breast cancer. The department is raffling off two pink helmets to raise money for The December Fifth Fund, a local organization that gives families battling cancer one great day to forget about their troubles.

Raffle tickets are$5 and are available October 1 through the end of the month. The drawing will take place on November 1.

For more information click here:

Eureka firefighters breast cancer helmets